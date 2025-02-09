Odisha: Blasting operations in Baphlimali face resistance in Kalahandi
BHAWANIPATNA: After Utkal Alumina started blasting operations in Kalahandi side of Baphlimali mines, palpable tension has built up in villages where local community members are up in arms demanding adequate rehabilitation and resettlement.
The residents of Suryagarh, Durmushi and Kanarpas villages of Kalahandi are resisting the operations since the last five days, demanding adequate compensation, health, education, communication, housing as well as job in the company and support under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) umbrella.
Leased out to Utkal Alumina, the Baphlimali mining block spreads over both Rayagada and Kalahandi districts and has a bauxite deposit of 195.73 million tonne. Following the resistance, the company stopped the blasting operations and the district administration is engaged with the locals to find a solution.
The mining-affected areas of Baphlimali are Paikupakhai, Karanjkupakhal, Dhuturapas, Danadabad and Chandragiri which fall under Rayagada district whereas Suryagarh, Durmushi and Kanarpas are part of Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi.
Although mining affected areas under Rayagada have been sanctioned necessary compensation, jobs and other support under CSR and other activities, people on Kalahandi side say they are yet to get any benefit.
Former panchayat samiti member from Suryagarh, Dhansingh Majhi and Leli Majhi of Durmushi said the Hindalco subsidiary should provide adequate compensation and jobs to the affected community because normal life is deeply impacted due to mining and they should be displaced and rehabilitated.
Manikya Naik, former Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) member, said Utkal Alumina should seriously address problems villages are facing due to mining activities. He regretted that the company has not invested its CSR fund in local areas and demanded employment to affected people.
“The impact of mining in Kalahandi side on Indravati reservoir, lifeline of Kalahandi, also requires serious consideration as it is at the foothills of Baphlimali. There is a strong need to place environmental safeguards,” he added.
Sources said the district administration was trying to mediate between the company and mine-affected villagers but the stalemate is yet to be broken.
Meanwhile, Kalahandi administration has begun short-term free mining skill training to youths in training camps set up in Bhawanipatna and Thuamul Rampur.
Collector Sachin Prakash Pawar said the target is to train at least 300 youths in different mining-related trades through District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund. After training, they will be eligible for jobs in mines throughout the country, he added.
Out of 30 trainees who passed out in the first phase, 19 persons have already been posted in Bangalore. Collector Pawar said there is a lot of scope to get employment in mining sector in Kalahandi and neighbouring districts and the technical training will ensure it.