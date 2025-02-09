Odisha: Blasting operations in Baphlimali face resistance in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: After Utkal Alumina started blasting operations in Kalahandi side of Baphlimali mines, palpable tension has built up in villages where local community members are up in arms demanding adequate rehabilitation and resettlement.

The residents of Suryagarh, Durmushi and Kanarpas villages of Kalahandi are resisting the operations since the last five days, demanding adequate compensation, health, education, communication, housing as well as job in the company and support under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) umbrella.

Leased out to Utkal Alumina, the Baphlimali mining block spreads over both Rayagada and Kalahandi districts and has a bauxite deposit of 195.73 million tonne. Following the resistance, the company stopped the blasting operations and the district administration is engaged with the locals to find a solution.

The mining-affected areas of Baphlimali are Paikupakhai, Karanjkupakhal, Dhuturapas, Danadabad and Chandragiri which fall under Rayagada district whereas Suryagarh, Durmushi and Kanarpas are part of Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi.

Although mining affected areas under Rayagada have been sanctioned necessary compensation, jobs and other support under CSR and other activities, people on Kalahandi side say they are yet to get any benefit.

Former panchayat samiti member from Suryagarh, Dhansingh Majhi and Leli Majhi of Durmushi said the Hindalco subsidiary should provide adequate compensation and jobs to the affected community because normal life is deeply impacted due to mining and they should be displaced and rehabilitated.