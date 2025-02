BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state BJP president Manmohan Samal expressed their gratitude to the voters of Delhi and PM Narendra Modi for the resounding victory of the saffron party in the Assembly elections.

“I extend my gratitude and best wishes to the diligent workers who contributed to the formation of a double-engine government in Delhi, just like in Odisha. This is a reflection of Delhites’ trust and faith in the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards a developed India and developed national capital,” Majhi posted on his X handle.

The state BJP president also congratulated the party workers for the historic win in the Delhi Assembly elections under the strong leadership and guidance of the prime minister. The people of Delhi have shown their trust and faith in the BJP by giving overwhelming support, he added.

He said the BJP’s historic victory in Delhi is a testament to the party’s commitment to development. The national capital will witness rapid development under the new BJP government in the next five years.

Samal also congratulated national president JP Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah, national BJP vice-president and Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Panda and all the workers for the victory. ENS