Odisha to roll out unified pension scheme soon, says CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for its employees, who are considered eligible for pension under the National Pension System (NPS).

The decision was taken at the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday night. The Union cabinet had approved the UPS on August 24, 2024.

Briefing mediapersons, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state cabinet has approved the Finance department’s proposal for the implementation of UPS. However, government employees under NPS will have the choice to opt for UPS or continue under NPS .

He said under the provision of UPS, assured pension of 50 per cent of average basic pay earned in 12 months preceding retirement will be available for employees with at least 25 years of service. A minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month for employees with at least 10 years of service and assured family pension of 60 per cent of the pensioner’s pension in case of death are the other features of the UPS.