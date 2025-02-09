Over 1 lakh people pass the literacy test in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: More than a lakh people in Odisha who never went to the school or could not complete schooling have cleared the Foundational Literacy & Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT) to be declared literate.

The examination conducted by the Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL) was announced on Saturday. The examination is conducted under the centrally-sponsored ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme) of the ministry to assess basic reading, writing and numeracy skills of neo-literate.

According to reports, a total 1,17,761 neo-literates have cleared the examination conducted last month and are now certified as literates. Of them, 36,422 are male and 81,339 are female.

Another 15,849 registered learners who took the examination have been identified as those who need improvement and will reappear for FLNAT in March this year. The ministry said all the qualifying learners will receive a certificate issued by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), recognising their achievement in acquiring foundational literacy and numeracy skills.