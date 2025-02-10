BJP’s victory in 2024 LS & Assembly polls in Odisha came at 1/7th expenditure of BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Contrary to the belief that money can help win elections, the BJP secured a historic victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha, despite spending significantly less than its main rival BJD.

According to election expenditure reports submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJD spent around Rs 415.21 crore for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state while BJP’s campaign was far more cost-effective with the party spending only Rs 59.19 crore.

BJD incurred a gross expenditure of around Rs 277 crore for propaganda and Rs 138.21 crore for campaigning of candidates. After the elections, it reported a balance of Rs 625 crore in its bank accounts.

In contrast, BJP spent around a total Rs 34.33 crore for Assembly candidates and Rs 24.86 crore for Lok Sabha candidates. The party had paid Rs 29.6 crore to 147 candidates for contesting the polls. Its other expenses for the Assembly poll included Rs 3.15 crore on public meetings and processions by the state unit, Rs 81.21 lakh for publicity of criminal antecedents and Rs 76.03 lakh for publicity materials with photos of candidates.

For Lok Sabha, BJP’s total expenses on candidates was Rs 16.11 crore, including Rs 12.7 crore to candidates and Rs 3.15 crore on rally of star campaigners by the state unit, Rs 15.51 lakh on publicity materials and Rs 9.87 lakh on publishing criminal antecedents.