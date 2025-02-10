E-examination helps BPUT declare results in record seven days

ROURKELA: In a significant achievement, the Rourkela-based Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) is ensuring declaration of results within a week after completion of its examinations. Besides, provisional certificates are available on the BPUT website for download within three days of publication of results.

This has been possible after the state government-owned technical university put an end to the previous time-consuming evaluation process and switched to e-examination system using technology. BPUT is claimed to be the first and only affiliating university in Odisha to pioneer e-examinations.

BPUT vice-chancellor Prof Amiya Kumar Rath said, “The university has adopted e-examination system where question papers are e-transmitted and answer scripts scanned and uploaded for e-evaluation at 52 centres located at different places in Odisha. Results are brought out within seven days of completion of last examination for a batch. Moreover, students are able to download their provisional certificates and grade-sheets from e-login of the university within three days from the publication of results.”

Prof Rath said for a batch, examinations are held in phases and usually last 20-25 days. Earlier, after completion of examinations of all the subjects, answer scripts in bulk were carried to the BPUT for evaluation. In the process, at least 35 days were lost.