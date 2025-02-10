Fire mishap in Jagatsinghpur branch of Punjab National Bank, none hurt

JAGATSINGHPUR: A fire broke out at the Jagatsinghpur branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Durgapur Bazaar area reportedly due to a short-circuit on Sunday.

Bank property worth lakhs of rupees and important documents were damaged in the blaze but there was no report of any injury in the mishap.

Sources said a passerby noticed smoke emanating from the bank early in the morning and alerted local residents. On being informed, fire services personnel from Jagatsinghpur and Raghunathpur rushed to the spot and asked TPCODL authorities to disconnect power supply to the area.

As no bank officials or security personnel were present at the branch, the firemen sought the assistance of local police to break open the bank’s shutter. The local bank officials were also informed about the incident. The fire was brought under control after around three hours. Jagatsinghpur fire officer Kartik Biswal said four fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

Except for the iron chest, all electronic items, ceiling, five air conditioners, computers and various documents have been gutted. Short circuit appears to be the cause of the fire.

Branch head of PNB Sushant Behera said the extent of damage is being assessed. Preliminary findings indicate that the currency notes are safe.