Forest officials under scanner as illegal mining in Koida continues

ROURKELA: Mining officials have pointed fingers at the forest authorities for lax enforcement in preventing illegal excavation of minerals in forest areas under the Koida Mining Circle (KMC) of Sundargarh district.

The deputy director of mines (DDM) of Koida has urged the Mining department to take up the issue of illegal mining with the forest officials and help stop loss to the state exchequer. In a letter to the Mines director dated January 31, the Koida DDM said mining enforcement squads frequently discover unauthorised extraction of iron and manganese ores across multiple locations including Malda, Ganua, Kenavetta, Dalita, Panposhia, Gidei, Patabeda, and Kakarpani under the Bonai forest division.

Citing an instance on January 30, the DDM said the forester and forest guard of Ganua beat in consultation with the Koida range officer prevented a mining team from entering the forest areas for enforcement activities without prior permission.

During surprise check at Malda forest, the mining enforcement squad had found illegal excavation of minerals and discovered stacks of manganese ore at five forest locations. The squad was prevented from physical possession of the minerals, the letter said.

Responding to these allegations, Bonai divisional forest officer (DFO) Lalit Patra said he was unaware of the letter’s contents. However, he acknowledged that over the last two years, 26 vehicles carrying illegally-mined minerals were seized from KMC forest areas. Materials found in forest areas are classified as forest products and must undergo due process before being handed over to mining authorities, he added.

Sources said between 2000 and 2010, the KMC area witnessed rampant mineral theft due to mushrooming of sponge iron industries in the district. The illegal mining was reportedly carried out by mining lessees, businessmen, industrialists and influential residents with the local police, mining and forest authorities turning a blind eye to the loot of natural resources.

The visit of MB Shah Commission of Inquiry to Koida in 2011 marked the beginning of increased scrutiny on illegal mining activities in the region. However, recent developments suggest the practice continues in a new form.

Former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) secretary Rashmi Ranjan Padhi said the allegations are serious in nature. “The allegations of mineral theft under the protection of forest authorities demand a high-level inquiry,” he added.