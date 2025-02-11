Bargarh MP seeks Amit Shah’s help for protection of Gandhamardan Hills

BARGARH: Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit on Monday drew the attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah towards the protection and conservation of Gandhamardan Hills, emphasising its historical, cultural, religious and ecological significance.

Purohit met Shah in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum in this regard. In the memorandum, he said the Gandhamardan mountain range is home to several ancient shrines, including the revered Nrusingnath and Harishankar temples. These temples attract thousands of devotees, making the region a vital religious and cultural heritage site.

He also underscored the historical relevance of Gandhamardan, citing references from Chinese traveller Xuanzang’s book Si-Yu-Ki which mentions a Buddhist monastery in the region where renowned philosopher Nagarjuna served as a pro-rector.

Despite its cultural and historical richness, the area is under threat due to its abundant mineral resources including bauxite, limestone, iron ore and granite. The MP said during the Congress regime, mining leases were granted to BALCO for 47 years, causing significant environmental damage and affecting the sentiments of local communities. However, through a sustained people’s movement, mining activities in the region were halted.

“The Gandhamardan mountain range is not only a biodiversity hotspot but also a symbol of Odisha’s religious, mythological and historical heritage. Protecting it is crucial for future generations,” he said in the memorandum.

Purohit urged Shah to visit the region. “Such a visit would not only enhance the significance of Gandhamardan but also strengthen conservation and development efforts,” he said.

The MP also requested the Home minister to take steps for inclusion of Sambalpuri/Kosali, the dominant language of western Odisha, in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and its recognition as the official language of Odisha.