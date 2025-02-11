Clash over ‘obscene’ Jatra dance in Odisha, 12 hurt

KENDRAPARA: At least 12 people suffered injuries in a clash that broke out between two groups over alleged obscene dance during a Jatra show at Kudanagari village here on Sunday evening.

Police said tension flared up after some people opposed the obscene dance of girls at the Jatra. When organisers of the show and many locals came out in support of the dance programme, the dispute escalated into a violent clash.

Eyewitnesses said when some girls started dancing wearing skimpy outfits, a few among the audience climbed on to the stage and tried to stop the dance. Another group supported the dance and confronted the protestors.

The situation turned ugly when the two groups resorted to fighting and attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons. Many people were also seen throwing chairs at each other. Subsequently, the Jatra was stopped due to the disturbance.

Secretary of the Jatra committee Banabihari Patra said, “Some miscreants entered the Jatra premises without tickets. When we opposed them, they verbally abused the organisers and stabbed two persons.”

The people injured in the clash were rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara. Later, two persons who suffered stabbing injuries, were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Kudanagari IIC Ambika Das said on being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. “Both the warring groups have lodged complaints against each other. Nobody has been arrested so far. Further investigation is underway,” he said. Following the incident, palpable tension prevails in the village. The IIC said security has been tightened in the area to check any law and order situation.