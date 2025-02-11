EAC raises concern over 7 km bridge on Chilika Lake, seeks cost-benefit analysis from NHAI

BHUBANESWAR : Flagging environmental issues over National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)’s proposed bridge over Chilika lake, the expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has called for a cost-benefit analysis of the 7.740 km project at a cost of around Rs 526.08 crore.

A five-member panel, constituted by the EAC, carried out site inspection at the brackish water lagoon on Saturday last.

Over the NHAI’s request for grant of terms of reference (ToR) for the project, the EAC in its meeting in December last year observed that around 3.4 km length of the proposed bridge falls under the draft eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) boundary of the Nalabana (Chilika) Wildlife Sanctuary. It sought clarification from NHAI for the necessity of constructing the bridge project.

It also recommended a formal cost-benefit analysis (CBA) indicating the comparison of impact of construction of the bridge and that of existing boat movement in the lake.

The recommendation for a CBA came after the chief executive officer of Chilika Development Authority (CEO) and Puri collector informed that fishing boats used for livelihood and tourism are the only connection for the five villages in the lake but pose a serious environmental threat.

Acting on the recommendation of the EAC, a five-member sub-committee headed by Manmohan Singh Negi visited Satpada, draft ESZ area of Nalabana sanctuary and other stretches in Chilika, where the bridge project has been planned, on February 8.

Of the 7.740 km length of the project, around 3.340 km will be bridges which will require acquisition of approximately 34 hectare land including 12.75 hectare forest area in Chilika.

The project will pass through at a distance of around 8 km from Nalabana (Chilika) wildlife sanctuary and around 3.4 km of it will fall in the draft 10 km ESZ boundary. The stretch will also pass through Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-I (B).

“Based on the report of the sub-committee, the EAC of the Ministry will decide whether it should proceed with the grant of ToR for the proposed project,” said a senior official from the state wildlife wing.

The proposed project, as planned by the NHAI, starts from NH-316 near Satpada connecting Berhampura, Janhikuda, Khairasahi, Patanasi and Golpur villages and terminates on NH-516A in Krushnaprashad block of Puri.

The NHAI claims the project will provide last mile connectivity between Janhikuda and Satpada reducing the road length to only 5.5 km as compared what it says the present length of 238 km through NH-16, NH-316A and NH-516A. The distance between Brahmpur to Puri will be reduced by 135 km, it asserts.