Government issues show cause notice to OCA; BJD demands minister’s resignation

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday issued a show cause notice to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) over the malfunctioning of floodlights at Barabati Stadium which halted the ODI match between India and England for almost 35 minutes on Sunday evening.

The Sports and Youth Services department has sought a detailed explanation from the OCA regarding the floodlight failure.

Sports director Siddhartha Das stated in the notice that the OCA must identify those responsible and specify preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in future. The OCA had been asked to submit a comprehensive report within 10 days, detailing the cause of the failure and the actions taken.

Meanwhile, the BJD demanded the resignation of Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj on the issue. Stating the incident caused a huge embarrassment for Odisha, party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the minister should resign taking moral responsibility for the incident.

“Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the Sports minister had taken stock of the preparations for the match. The floodlight failure has exposed their failure,” he stated.