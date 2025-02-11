Odisha: Ash pond pollution heat on thermal power plant

ROURKELA: Aggrieved villagers of Alupada and Barobaghar in Lefiripada on Monday blocked the main entrance to NTPC’s Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) at Darlipali for more than 14 hours demanding relocation of the plant’s ash pond.

Led by BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh, the agitators staged dharna in front of the STPP’s main entrance, blocking entry and exit of the plant. Singh said the villagers are facing intolerable pollution due to the presence of the plant’s ash posh in close proximity. Villagers want the administration to either shift the ash pond to a distant location or acquire private land of Alupada and Barobaghar villages, he said.

The agitation, which started at around 4 am, was called off at 6.30 pm after STPP’s chief general manager RB Malik in presence of Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Saraboo sent a written communication to the NTPC headquarters for consideration of the villagers’ demand.

Notably, two 800 MW power generation units of STPP started operation in two phases in December 2019 and October 2021. With it, came the challenge of fly ash disposal. Sources said Alupada and Barobaghar are surrounded by STPP and the fly ash pond. Due to huge accumulation of fly ash at the disposal pond, the area now resembles a vast desert. A thick layer of fly ash covers the villagers’ houses, farm fields and water bodies in the area.

Over the last several months, the villagers have been frequently resorting to agitation over the increasing pollution in the area. On November 5, 2024, the locals had vigorously opposed the STPP’s upcoming state-II expansion with another 800 MW unit during the environment public hearing.

Singh said, “If the NTPC management fails to fulfil the demand of villagers and take necessary corrective measures, we will launch an indefinite agitation and disrupt operation of the power plant.”

Meanwhile, the MLA also joined a protest demanding relocation of the Barpali railway siding in Hemgir block which is used for transportation of coal from the mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

The agitating villagers complained that Barpali railway siding has become a source of intolerable pollution from coal dust and also causing accidents with continuous movement of heavy vehicles.