Odisha government asks Subhadra beneficiaries to complete DBT, eKYC verification

BHUBANESWAR : The state government on Monday asked all beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana who have not received the benefit yet, to complete their accounts’ DBT-enabling process and eKYC to receive the first or second instalment of money by March 8.

In a release, the I&PR department stated that in order to receive payment, a Subhadra eligible beneficiary has to ensure that she has a single holder bank account which is linked to her Aadhaar number and is DBT-enabled. This apart, she must have done her eKYC through biometric method on the Subhadra portal. The eKYC can be done at any Jana Seva Kendra or Mo Seva Kendra, it said.

The release further stated that over 2.5 lakh eligible beneficiaries have till now either not done their eKYC or made their accounts DBT-enabled. The government has put up the list of such beneficiaries at the block, municipality and municipal corporation levels besides, on the Subhadra portal.

Women, who have not received the Subhadra benefit, can check the lists and complete the eKYC and DBT-enabling process following which they will receive their first instalment of money before March 8 or the second instalment on the day.