Reservation not applicable for appointment of gram rozgar sevaks: Orissa High Court

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ruled that the principles of reservation cannot be made applicable for the recruitment of gram rozgar sevaks (GRSs) as they are engaged by way of contractual appointments.

In a recent judgment, the single judge bench of Justice Sashikanta Mishra said the GRS is not a civil post under the state. It is also not a service within the meaning of the Odisha Civil Service (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1962.

It is an engagement coterminous with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with those engaged being given consolidated remuneration and on executing agreement with undertaking that they shall not claim regular employment under the state.

“In view of the clear finding of this court that GRS is a contractual appointment the principles of reservation would have no application,” Justice Mishra ruled on February 6, while quashing the guidelines that provided for strictly following the provisions of Odisha Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act, 1975 (ORV Act) while making the GRS appointments.

Justice Mishra also quashed an advertisement for appointment of GRSs issued by the collector of Subarnapur in June 2018. The district administration invited applications for 19 posts of GRS in different gram panchayats, of which, five were reserved for SC and 14 for ST candidates.