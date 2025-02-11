West Bengal youth held for cyber fraud in Odisha

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: Koraput police on Monday arrested a native of West Bengal on charges of duping people through fraudulent online investment schemes.

The accused, 22-year-old Aftab Ali of WB’s Malda district, was arrested from Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district. Police seized Rs 2 lakh cash, 10 checkbooks and a mobile phone from him.

Additional SP Manobrata Satapathy said Ali was operating a fake company named ‘Apple Vacation’ and lured people with lucrative investment schemes. He used the social media app Telegram to send fraudulent links, directing his victims to deposit money into an RBL bank account.

In November last year, a railway employee from Koraput Bharat Bhushan Barge lodged a complaint with the Cyber police alleging that he was duped of over Rs 6.90 lakh. Acting on the complaint, police traced the accused through the mobile number linked to the fraudulent account and tracked him down to Jharkhand.