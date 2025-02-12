Leukofilter bag crisis in VIMSAR, patients suffer in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The acute shortage of leukofilter bags at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is putting thalassemia patients at an increased risk of various complications during blood transfusions.

For the last one month, the Transfusion Medicine department of VIMSAR is reportedly grappling with the shortage of these essential medical supplies, leaving patients to suffer. On an average, VIMSAR requires 20 leukofilter bags per day.

Leukofilter bags play a crucial role in filtering out leukocytes (white blood cells) from blood components and reducing the risk of iron overload and transfusion-related infections. This is particularly important for thalassemia patients who require frequent blood transfusions. Without these bags, patients, especially children, are at a higher risk of adverse reactions and complications.

Sources said attendants of some thalassemia patients recently sought help from local social workers to arrange leukofilter bags for them. The issue was then escalated to the district collector, who took up the matter with VIMSAR authorities.