Leukofilter bag crisis in VIMSAR, patients suffer in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The acute shortage of leukofilter bags at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla is putting thalassemia patients at an increased risk of various complications during blood transfusions.
For the last one month, the Transfusion Medicine department of VIMSAR is reportedly grappling with the shortage of these essential medical supplies, leaving patients to suffer. On an average, VIMSAR requires 20 leukofilter bags per day.
Leukofilter bags play a crucial role in filtering out leukocytes (white blood cells) from blood components and reducing the risk of iron overload and transfusion-related infections. This is particularly important for thalassemia patients who require frequent blood transfusions. Without these bags, patients, especially children, are at a higher risk of adverse reactions and complications.
Sources said attendants of some thalassemia patients recently sought help from local social workers to arrange leukofilter bags for them. The issue was then escalated to the district collector, who took up the matter with VIMSAR authorities.
Confirming the crisis, Professor of Transfusion Medicine Dr C R Prasad said as a temporary arrangement, some leukofilter bags were procured from the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Sambalpur. However, these supplies would be exhausted soon. Orders for fresh stock have already been placed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of leukofilter bags for patients, he informed.
Official sources said a stock of around 3,000 leukofilter bags has already arrived from the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL). However, these have not yet been handed over to the Transfusion Medicine department due to mandatory quality testing procedures.
Superintendent of VIMSAR Dr Lal Mohan Nayak said Haplaq test is conducted on these newly-received bags to ensure quality and safety. However, discrepancies in test results have delayed the supply of these bags. OSMCL has been informed about the issue. As an alternative, 130 bags have been arranged and are currently being used.
The Haplaq test is a crucial quality control measure to ensure that the leukofilter bags meet safety and regulatory standards before use, he added.