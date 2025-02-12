Odisha government to merge Mamata scheme with PMMVY, raise incentive for birth of girl child to Rs 12K

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday announced to integrate of its Mamata scheme with Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and provide an enhanced cash incentive of Rs 2,000 to women on delivery of a girl child.

As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, women with a newborn son will receive Rs 10,000, while those with a newborn daughter will receive Rs 12,000. The cash incentive is being provided for taking care of the health and nutrition of both the mother and the child.

This assistance will be provided for a maximum of two children, except those who belong to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The initiative will benefit around 4.5 lakh pregnant and lactating women.

The initiative aims to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women and lactating mothers, as well as promote gender equality. The scheme is part of the government’s efforts to empower women and reduce poverty in the state, the chief minister’s office said.

Majhi has also approved the proposal to increase incentives of anganwadi workers from Rs 200 to Rs 250 and anganwadi helpers to Rs 150, up from Rs 50.

The cash assistance is expected to cost around Rs 511 crore to the government from the 2025-26 financial year. The contribution of the central government will be Rs 115.97 crore while the state government will provide Rs 395.75 crore.