Odisha plans speedy rollout of IEMS to curb road fatalities

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to accelerate the rollout of the intelligent enforcement management system (IEMS) across highway stretches, deploy more patrolling vehicles and establish new institutes of driving training and research (IDTR) to curb road fatalities.

At a review meeting chaired by principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Department Usha Padhee here on Tuesday, it has been decided to strengthen district-level road safety action plans, expedite the process to set up truck terminals at key locations and enhance post-accident response mechanisms.

Emphasising data-driven decision-making, Padhee urged all stakeholders to work in close coordination and adopt a time-bound approach to achieve the state’s ambitious target of 50 per cent reduction in road accident deaths and injuries by 2030, in alignment with national and global road safety goals.

The state government is also in the process of amending the Odisha Motor Vehicle Rules, 1993 following amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Act and Rules which will include provisions for the cancellation of driving licenses for habitual offenders among others.