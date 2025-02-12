Odisha's Bhima Mandali, Debjharan get tourist destination tag

SAMBALPUR: In a major boost to Sambalpur’s tourism industry, the picturesque locations of Bhima Mandali and Debjharan have been added to the list of tourist destinations of the state.

District tourist officer R K Dalei confirmed that both the places were accorded the official tourism destination status. “Bhima Mandali and Debjharan are now part of the list of tourist destinations of Odisha. A notification in this regard was issued on Monday. From now on, budgetary provision will be made for these two destinations. Eventually, the places will be developed to draw more tourists in the coming days.”

Located inside the Landimal forest under the Rairakhol division, Bhima Mandali is known for its cultural and mythological significance while Debjharan is famous for its stunning waterfalls and serene landscape. Both the places are rich in natural beauty, biodiversity and historical significance, and have remained largely unexplored.

Bhima Mandali is situated at a distance of around 100 km from Sambalpur town. A major attraction of the place is a cave named after mythological character from the Mahabharata, Bhima. Champali river flows near the spot.