Odisha's Bhima Mandali, Debjharan get tourist destination tag

SAMBALPUR: In a major boost to Sambalpur’s tourism industry, the picturesque locations of Bhima Mandali and Debjharan have been added to the list of tourist destinations of the state.
District tourist officer R K Dalei confirmed that both the places were accorded the official tourism destination status. “Bhima Mandali and Debjharan are now part of the list of tourist destinations of Odisha. A notification in this regard was issued on Monday. From now on, budgetary provision will be made for these two destinations. Eventually, the places will be developed to draw more tourists in the coming days.”
Located inside the Landimal forest under the Rairakhol division, Bhima Mandali is known for its cultural and mythological significance while Debjharan is famous for its stunning waterfalls and serene landscape. Both the places are rich in natural beauty, biodiversity and historical significance, and have remained largely unexplored.
Bhima Mandali is situated at a distance of around 100 km from Sambalpur town. A major attraction of the place is a cave named after mythological character from the Mahabharata, Bhima. Champali river flows near the spot.
Similarly, Debjharan is located near Jujumura block. The major attraction here is a 45-metre-high waterfall which is surrounded by lush green forest, making it an ideal getaway for adventure seekers. The waterfall is a popular picnic spot for years, attracting over 30,000 visitors annually.
Local authorities and tourism stakeholders believe that strategic planning and promotion can transform these sites into major attractions. The recognition is also expected to boost local employment opportunities in areas such as hospitality, transport and eco-tourism.
With the new additions, the number of tourist destinations in Sambalpur district has gone up from seven to nine. The other recognised destinations are Sambalpur, Hirakud, Ushakothi, Huma, Chiplima, Gudguda, and Kandhara.
Tourism enthusiasts are optimistic that targeted investments and eco-friendly initiatives will ensure the preservation and promotion of Bhima Mandali and Debjharan, helping Sambalpur emerge as a key tourism hub in Odisha.