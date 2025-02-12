Padma Shri award row: Orissa HC summons two claimants with same name

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notices to two persons with the same name, both of whom claimed to have been conferred the Padma Shri award in 2023, to appear before it to present their case on February 24.

On the Padma Shri awardee's list of 2023, the name 'Shri Antaryami Mishra' of Odisha appeared in the 56th position, to be honoured for his contribution to literature and education.

One Antaryami Mishra, who is a journalist by profession, has gone to New Delhi and received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Later, Dr Antaryami Mishra, a physician, moved the high court claiming that his namesake got the award by impersonating him.