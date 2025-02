JEYPORE: Police on Tuesday detained four suspects for their alleged involvement in the gang-rape of a minor tribal girl near Biriguda village within Laxmipur police limits in Koraput district.

Sources said the 14-year-old victim along with her friend was on way to watch ‘desia nata’ (folk drama) at Budhi Thakurani festival in Biriguda village within Laxmipur police limits on Sunday night when four miscreants intercepted them. They forcibly took the girl to the nearby hill and gang-raped her.

The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her family members. Subsequently, a complaint was filed in Laxmipur police station on Monday evening. Basing on the complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation. Medical examination of the victim was conducted on Tuesday.

Sources said police have detained four youths of Tikiri area in the neighbouring Rayagada district and are interrogating them. Police are tight-lipped on the progress of the probe and said details of the crime will be disclosed after investigation ends.