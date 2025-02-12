Vigilance raids on Remuna tehsildar yield Rs 2.5 crore assets in Odisha

BALASORE: Vigilance searches on premises linked to Remuna tehsildar Bidyadhar Pati for amassing disproportionate assets yielded wealth to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption wing carried raids across seven locations in Bhubaneswar and Balasore on the day. The raids were carried out in flats in Bhubaneswar’s Sailashree Vihar, Rudrapur and Dumduma (including two flats of Rs 2.5 crore), and in Balasore’s Kuruda, Soro, and Pati’s office in Remuna.

Around 917 grams of gold, two plots in Bhubaneswar and Balasore, a car and two bikes were also seized by the officials.

They also found bank deposits worth Rs 22 lakh, suspected postal deposits of Rs 1 crore and cash transactions of around Rs 20 lakh in postal accounts during the raid.

According to sources, six deputy superintendents of police, three inspectors and 10 assistant sub-inspectors were part of the search operation, which was launched following an order from the Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar. A locker being operated in the name of his spouse at UCO Bank, Niladree Vihar Branch of Bhubaneswar is yet to be opened.

“Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase,” the Vigilance department said in a statement.