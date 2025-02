KENDRAPARA: The Zoological Society of India (ZSI) in collaboration with the Forest department on Tuesday tagged 12 horseshoe crabs at Talachua fishing jetty in Bhitarkanika National Park here to track their migratory patterns.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said, “The scientists of ZSI fitted semi-metallic tags on the carapace (upper shell) of 12 horseshoe crabs at Talachua. All the tags are marked with a serial number and mobile number of the ZSI. We released all the tagged crabs near the sea at Talachua fishing jetty.”

He said the tagging will help ZSI in studying the horseshoe crab’s migratory routes and areas of foraging. “Tagging data will also prove the interconnections of horseshoe crab populations in Odisha coast. It will help provide data on distribution, movement, longevity and mortality of horseshoe crabs and track their management strategy,” he added.

On August 18 last year, the ZSI had tagged horseshoe crabs for the first time at Khandia Muhan estuary near Balasore’s Chandipur beach.

Odisha is home to a significant population of horseshoe crabs, with the highest density recorded at Balaramgari and Chandipur beaches in Balasore and Hukitola, Ekakula, Talachua, Satabhaya and Madali of Kendrapara.