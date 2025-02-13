90 private aided colleges to get Rs 104 crore for infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department has identified 90 private aided (grant-in-aid) colleges for infrastructure development with the Rs 104 crore budget sanctioned by the state government.

Presiding a virtual meeting in this connection on Wednesday, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the works will include construction, repair and renovation of hostels, libraries, laboratories, administrative halls and multi-purpose halls.

The funds will be sanctioned to the selected colleges in a phased manner. Thirty-three per cent of the Rs 104 crore allocation will be released to the institutions in the first phase. Colleges can use the money to begin the infrastructure works which has to be implemented by either a state or a central government-recognised agency. Subsequent funds will be released after the submission of utilisation certificates of the first phase work.

The minister said the primary aim of the state government is to strengthen infrastructure of higher educational institutions and the move is directed towards bringing a positive change in the higher education sector.