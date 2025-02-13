Entrepreneur’s biography ‘Dear DR’ released in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: There is great struggle hidden behind every successful man which is not visible from the outside, said former MP and KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta at the release of ‘Dear DR- The Story of Jharna becoming a River’, a biography on successful entrepreneur Dipti Ranjan Patnaik, on Tuesday.

Written by Sanjay Hati, Samanta said the book sheds light on the struggles, dedication and commitment of Patnaik that has taken him to the peak of success where he is today. “Patnaik was a victim of many betrayals in his life but he never betrayed anyone,” the former MP said.

Stating that KIIT and KISS have been established because of his sacrifice, Samanta said the biography of an entrepreneur like Patnaik will be inspiring for everyone.

Vice-chancellor of Odia University Sabita Pradhan said Patnaik is a good person who keeps his promises and wants to live a life of values. “Patnaik has been a victim of deception but he has continued to move forward by forgiving,” she added.