Evicted sans rehabilitation, 20 families find refuge in burial ground in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Evicted from the land which they once called their home under a court order, about 20 Dalit families of Alipingal village have been moved to a burial ground in the last one month.

These families had been residing on a piece of land near Alipingal high school since the last 50 years as it was initially classified as Gochar land. However, a local resident claimed ownership of the land and eventually filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court seeking their eviction. Following the court’s order, a civil court ordered eviction and on January 8 these families were removed from the land.

Without any rehabilitation plan, they were relocated to a nearby burial ground by the local administration and left to fend for themselves.

Last Thursday, when they staged a protest in front of the collector’s office seeking rehabilitation under government schemes such as PM Awas Yojana and allocation of land with basic amenities, they were booked under section 163 of the BNSS for allegedly violating official orders by the executive magistrate of Jagatsinghpur.

The worst affected have been the school-going children of these displaced families who had to compromise with their education. Many of them lost their books and study materials when the houses were demolished. “We have not been provided with any study material or textbook and are education has gone for a toss,” said a student.