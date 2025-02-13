Frustrated with alcoholic husband, woman ends life in Odisha

BALASORE: A 34-year-old woman died by suicide after being reportedly frustrated over her husband’s alcohol addiction, in Balasore’s Soro area on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Sanjulata Nayak, wife of Anadi Nayak. The couple hailed from Mayurbhanj’s Kaptipada area and resided at Uttareshwar village in Soro for the last few years.
Sources said Anadi worked in a private company and was an alcoholic. He used to regularly come home drunk and assault his wife when she opposed his drinking habit.
On Tuesday night, the couple had another fight when Anadi came home in an inebriated condition. Sanjulata reportedly threatened to take the extreme step if he continued drinking.
Paying no heed to his wife’s warning, Anadi went outside to drink alcohol on Wednesday morning. This made Sanjulata furious. She first consumed pesticide and then hanged herself with a plastic rope from the ceiling fan of her bedroom.
On returning home, Anadi found the bedroom locked from inside. When his repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, he went outside, peeped through the window and saw his wife hanging from the ceiling fan. He raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to their house and broke open the door. However, Sanjulata had already died.
On being informed, Soro police reached the village and seized the woman’s body for postmortem. Sub-inspector of Soro police station Itipriya Das said a case of unnatural death has been registered. Though the deceased woman’s parents are yet to file a complaint, her husband has been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway, Das added.