Frustrated with alcoholic husband, woman ends life in Odisha

BALASORE: A 34-year-old woman died by suicide after being reportedly frustrated over her husband’s alcohol addiction, in Balasore’s Soro area on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sanjulata Nayak, wife of Anadi Nayak. The couple hailed from Mayurbhanj’s Kaptipada area and resided at Uttareshwar village in Soro for the last few years.

Sources said Anadi worked in a private company and was an alcoholic. He used to regularly come home drunk and assault his wife when she opposed his drinking habit.

On Tuesday night, the couple had another fight when Anadi came home in an inebriated condition. Sanjulata reportedly threatened to take the extreme step if he continued drinking.