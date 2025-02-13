Junior teachers’ salary hiked by Rs 5,000 in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday increased the monthly remuneration of junior teachers (schematic) working in elementary schools by Rs 5,000.

As per the resolution issued by the School and Mass Education department, the monthly salary of these teachers working under Samagra Shiksha has been hiked from existing Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000.

The revised pay structure will be applicable for junior teachers (schematic) engaged in both primary and upper primary schools in the state. “The hike in remuneration will come into effect from the date of issuance of the resolution,” the department stated in its resolution.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had announced to hike the salary of junior teachers (schematic) in January this year.

Currently,13,740 junior teachers (schematic) are employed at primary and upper primary level in the state.

The state government will bear an additional annual expenditure of Rs 89.15 crore towards their wage hike. This apart, it has also increased its contribution to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) for teachers. The government is now contributing Rs 1,950 to each teacher’s EPF account, up from the previous Rs 1,443.