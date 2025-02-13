‘Mahadeepa lifting won’t be delayed on Maha Shivaratri’

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘mahadeepa’ will be lifted atop the Lingaraj temple by 10 pm on Maha Shivaratri which will be observed on February 26.

A decision in this regard was taken at a preparatory meeting for the festival which was attended by all the nijogs and the temple administration. On the day, the temple gates will be opened at 2.30 am and after ‘mangala alati’ and ‘abakas’, Sahana Mela darshan of the presiding deity will be allowed to the public from 3.30 am to 11 am. After another set of rituals like ‘maha snana besha’, ‘surya puja’ and ‘bhoga mandap’, devotees will be allowed into the sanctum sanctorum to offer prayers from 3.45 pm to 4.45 pm.

Subsequently, mahadeepa’ will be raised atop the temple at 10 pm and ‘Sahana Mela’ will continue till 11 pm. Thousands of devotees, who are on a day-long fast, wait for the final ritual to be over to break their fast.

Unlike the previous years when lifting of the ‘mahadeepa’ had been delayed for several hours, the servitors have assured to complete the ritual on time this year, sources said.

It was also decided that the temple will no longer use Kohinoor ‘panjika’ for its rituals and instead, introduce Khadi Ratna almanac for the purpose from this year. Lingaraj temple attracts lakhs of devotees on Shivaratri.

In a bid to regulate the huge footfall to the 11th century shrine, the Commissionerate Police, BMC and the temple administration will make elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of all the rituals. Police teams will be deployed to ensure smooth movement of traffic and a hassle-free darshan for devotees.