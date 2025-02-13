Newborn hidden by teen mother in toilet pan dies in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a newborn died after her mother, a 15-year-old tribal girl, reportedly tried to hide the baby in the toilet pan of Daringibadi Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The minor mother, a Plus II second-year student of a higher secondary school in Daringibadi, allegedly committed the act to escape the stigma attached to teenage and unwed motherhood.

Sources said the girl along with her mother arrived at the CHC in the morning. She went to the hospital bathroom meant for men and reportedly gave birth to a baby girl inside. In an attempt to hide the newborn, she placed the baby in the toilet pan and came out.

A few moments later, people present in the CHC heard a loud argument between the minor and her mother with the latter scolding her for leaving the newborn inside the toilet. Subsequently, the mother informed the CHC staff that her daughter delivered the baby inside the toilet and the newborn was stuck in the pan.

CHC doctor Jakesh Samantaray immediately informed the incident to the local child development project officer (CDPO), police and fire services personnel. Fire fighters rushed to the CHC and rescued the newborn by breaking the toilet pan. However, the baby girl was found dead.

The minor has been admitted to the CHC and her condition is stable. Police sources said it is being suspected that the mother-daughter duo planned the entire incident to destroy evidence of the delivery and go scot-free without raising any suspicion.

On the day, a police team led by Daringibadi IIC K K Majhi visited the CHC for investigation.

Majhi said a probe has been launched into the incident. More details will emerge after the minor and her mother are questioned by police.