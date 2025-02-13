Odisha government to offer lucrative incentives to attract IT projects

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is all set to offer special incentives for mega IT projects and parks along with capital subsidy, power incentives and tax benefits to encourage large investments in IT/ITeS and electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector.

As per the draft IT Policy 2025, which will be introduced after getting the cabinet nod, the government has proposed an incentive of 30 per cent (pc) of fixed capital investment (FCI) for projects less than Rs 50 crore and those in the investment category of more than Rs 50 crore but less than Rs 100 crore.

The capital subsidy will, however, be 25 pc of FCI for projects of more than Rs 100 crore but less than Rs 200 crore and 20 pc for investment of more than Rs 200 crore. The projects in non-BDA and CDA areas will get an additional 10 pc of FCI as reimbursement.

Greenfield IT parks will be eligible for reimbursement of 30 pc (up to Rs 25 crore) for investment of Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore, 25 pc (up to Rs 40 crore) for Rs 100-Rs 200 crore and 20 pc (up to Rs 50 crore) for over Rs 200 crore investment.

For IT parks, the government will extend 100 pc exemption of stamp duty on first transaction and 50 pc on second transaction on lease/sale agreement of land or built-up space allotted to them. Capital subsidy will be 20 pc (up to Rs 75 crore) of FCI for investment of Rs 100-Rs 500 crore, 15 pc (up to Rs 120 crore) for investment of Rs 500-Rs 1,000 crore and 15 pc (up to Rs 200 crore) for investment of over Rs 1,000 crore.