Odisha to set up centre to tackle zoonotic diseases

BHUBANESWAR: Amid growing global concern over emerging diseases and future pandemics, the Odisha government has decided to set up a Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC) to strengthen surveillance and response mechanisms for zoonotic diseases.

The HEOC will function as a centralised command centre for coordinating with hospitals, laboratories, veterinary institutions, and field surveillance units across the state.

The initiative aims at improving early detection, monitoring and control of zoonotic diseases such as rabies, leptospirosis, anthrax, scrub typhus, rabies, avian influenza and swine flu that spread from animals to humans and pose a major threat to public health.

Sources said the HEOC will be established under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) as part of the ‘One Health’ programme in preparedness against emerging diseases and to play part in response to disasters with health consequences as well as public health emergencies.

Odisha is among a few states where the programme is being piloted for the rising burden of such diseases in the state. The state government has launched an action plan on ‘One Health’ that focuses on the strategies to promote an integrated approach to human, animal and environmental health.

The centre will be equipped with advanced surveillance technology, real-time data analysis tools, and rapid response teams to handle health emergencies. It has been planned to train healthcare workers, veterinarians, and field officers to improve disease detection and containment strategies.

A senior official of the Health department said the HEOC will integrate data from multiple sources, analyse trends, and issue timely alerts to prevent potential outbreaks. It will also enhance Odisha’s preparedness to handle public health emergencies caused by zoonotic infections.