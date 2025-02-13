Passengers hold up train as AC stops working in Odisha

ROURKELA: Irate passengers of Lokmanyatilak Terminal -Kamakhya Karmabhoomi Express detained the train at Rourkela railway station for around 90 minutes on Wednesday afternoon protesting the malfunction of the AC in coach B-6.

The train arrived at Rourkela station at 2.25 pm on Wednesday and after normal halt of 15 minutes, it was supposed to leave at 2.40 pm. But due to the protest, the train finally left the station at around 4.10 pm.

Sources said passengers asked the travel ticket examiner (TTE) of the coach to get the AC repaired at Rourkela. However, the TTE reportedly expressed helplessness citing technical reasons. He assured the passengers that the AC would be repaired at Tatanagar railway station, around 242 km from Rourkela.

But the irate passengers refused to endure further inconvenience and forced the train to remain detained for 90 extra minutes. The TTE too was detained. After a series of discussions, the passenger finally relented and the train left Rourkela railway station.