Private clinics flourish as diagnostics break down at PRM in Odisha

BARIPADA: As X-ray and ultrasound machines have remained non-functional for a week, patients at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) are forced to seek expensive medical tests in private facilities.

The hospital caters to patients from Mayurbhanj, Balasore, neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal. It gets over 1,000 patients daily, with more than 200 requiring X-rays and 500 needing ultrasound services. However, the dysfunctional systems have critically disrupted the diagnostic services.

Of three ultrasound machines, sources said, only one remains operational and is reserved for pregnant women, leaving other patients in a long waiting list. The X-ray machine has completely broken down, forcing patients to dig into their pockets for diagnostic services at private nursing homes and pathology labs.

Patients like Manoj Sethy and Sakuntala Baik are unhappy as doctors have advised them to come after two to three months for ultrasound examinations.

With the diagnostic services in limbo, allegations of deliberate negligence too have surfaced as local residents hint at a conspiracy involving insiders. The hospital staff are assigned work in shifts at PRM and the district headquarters hospital but are accused of spending considerable time at private clinics and potentially receiving a cut for redirecting patients.

One staff even claimed to be working at private clinics after official hours with permission from higher authorities. He admitted the machines are non-functional and senior officials have been informed about it. However, no repairs or replacements have been arranged yet.

Hospital Registrar Dr Bimala Biruli stated that efforts are underway to repair the machines. Hospital Chairman Dr Rabindra Kumar Mishra assured strict action would be taken if formal complaints of misconduct are received.