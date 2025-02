BALANGIR: Wild boar population in Balangir and Deogaon blocks faces a threat due to widespread poaching, particularly around Mathakhai hill, Uparjhar forest range and Jalia dam areas.

The illegal hunting has also spread to Turekela, Muribahal, and Belpada. Locals are surprised at the Forest Department’s inability to detect the poaching activities, especially given the large-scale sale of boar meat.

Sources said, a professional poachers’ group of 15-18 members has made wild boar poaching its primary occupation, selling the meat at Rs 300 per kg. The group employs trained dogs, explosives, traps, electrocution methods and traditional weapons like ‘barcha’ for hunting. With full-grown boars weighing 100-150 kg, poachers can earn Rs 30,000 to Rs 45,000 per kill.

The poaching extends beyond wild boars, with hunters targeting other wildlife. Hares are sold for Rs 500 each, while porcupines are regularly killed. Additionally, poachers are capturing pangolins and selling them at high prices in the black market.

The illegal hunting has tragic consequences, including recent deaths of two elephants in the area. While no arrests were made in the Uparjhar elephant case, five suspects in Mathakhai hill elephant killing were arrested but released on bail.

Forest officials failed to recover the missing elephant tusks from the arrested individuals. ACF Jitendra Sahu said, “The Forest department is active in this case. Whenever we receive information, we take action.”