Union Minister Jual seeks action against his IAS officer private secretary in Odisha

ROURKELA: After writing to the prime minister’s office (PMO) for the replacement of his private secretary (PS) Parag Harsha Gavali a month ago, Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram on Tuesday moved Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja to initiate disciplinary action against the 2013 batch officer for what he termed unauthorised absence.

In a letter to the chief secretary, Jual claimed Gavali has been absent from duty without authorisation since January 23. His continued unauthorised absence is in violation of service rules and has caused disruptions in the functioning of the office, the letter read.

“In light of the above, I have requested DoPT to initiate appropriate disciplinary action against Dr Parag Harshad Gavali as per the relevant provisions of the All-India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules. I formally request you to update records in the personal file of Dr Parag Harshad Gavali, presently posted as my private secretary. This letter should be part of his APAR for the year 2024-25,” his letter stated.

Gavali is an Odisha cadre officer. On January 7, Jual had written to PK Mishra, principal secretary to the PMO for replacement of Gavali as his PS citing personal reasons.

“The undersigned proposes to make changes in the support team of the Minister for Tribal Affairs. In this context, it is recommended that the present private secretary Dr Parag Harshad Gavali be replaced for personal reasons. The decision to replace Gavali has been made based on personal considerations. The present change is intended to ensure optimal support and efficiency in the minister’s Office,” Jual’s letter said.

Before his appointment as Jual’s private secretary, Gavali served as Sundargarh collector. It is understood the 2013-batch officer’s appointment had come after the recommendation of the tribal affairs minister.