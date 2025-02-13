Vedanta holds annual mines safety fortnight for employees at Odisha's Jamkani

BHUBANESWAR: The Annual Mines Safety Fortnight (AMSF) of Vedanta was organised by the company at its Jamkani coal mine in Sundargarh district recently.

The two-week programme, organised by Vedanta Aluminium in collaboration with the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 500 employees and business partners.

Focused on the theme ‘Aapka pariwar aapka intezar kar raha hai’ the programme emphasised on the importance of safety protocols to prevent accidents and ensure well-being of employees.

“The commitment of Vedanta’s Jamkani coal mine team to holding regular safety drills and awareness programmes, strict adherence to safety protocols and a secure one-way access road for heavy earth moving machinery, sets a high benchmark for the industry,” said director of Mines Safety, DGMS Bhubaneswar, Prafull Ranjan Thakur.

Highlighting Vedanta Aluminium’s safety-first culture, CEO (Coal Mines) Aluminium David Stone said safety has been an integral part of their core values. “We are accelerating this goal through consistent implementation of best practices across all operational levels and creating a seamless framework for compliance. The Annual Mines Safety Fortnight initiative demonstrates our commitment to fostering a ‘culture of care’ and ensures a secure environment for all stakeholders,” Stone said.

Under the programme, the mines team of Vedanta Aluminium raised awareness about safety among its employees, their families and local communities through different activities including regular workshops, defensive mock drills, fire safety sessions, first-aid training programmes and road safety awareness drives.

Vedanta officials said a key highlight of the initiative was the safety inspection carried out by an external AMSF team of 10 experts, comprising an Internal Safety Organisation (ISO) observer and senior officials from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL).