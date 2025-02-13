Vote for change in 2024 was declaration of faith by people: Odisha Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said that the people of Odisha did not just make a political choice in the 2024 election but expressed their faith in change by voting for a new government.
Addressing the budget session of the Assembly on its first day, the Governor stated, “The people of Odisha opted for change over continuity in the 2024 general election as the state’s promises often remained unrealised. They embraced the promise of our government, which will listen, understand, and act, as they were tired of waiting for a transformation that never seemed to come.”
He highlighted that the people entrusted the new government with their hopes—those of the poor, the aspirations of the youth, the dreams of the farmers, and the ambitions of women—believing that this change would usher in a new era of unmatched prosperity.
“Despite its glorious past as a thriving centre of overseas trade, rich mineral reserves, and abundant human resources, Odisha struggled for many years after independence to fulfil its immense potential,” he added.
With a determined vision for the future and a clear mandate from the people, the government has taken on the responsibility of steering the state towards prosperity.
The Governor noted that in just eight months, the government had already made several landmark decisions, launched numerous schemes, and hosted major programmes for the state and nation.
Among its key achievements, the state government has implemented its flagship scheme, ‘Subhadra,’ benefiting over a crore of people. “Besides, it has also rolled out the ‘Samruddha Krushak Yojana’ to provide input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal of paddy in addition to the minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal,” he said.
The government has also opened the inner Ratna Bhandar of Shree Mandira, honouring the long-standing demands of devotees, and undertaken various initiatives to revive Odia Asmita.
The Governor further highlighted the state government’s role in hosting major events, including the DG/IGP Conference, the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, the visit of the President of Singapore, and the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave. Additionally, he stated that the government had received three lakh suggestions for ‘Vision 2036,’ an ambitious roadmap aiming to transform Odisha into a developed state with a USD 500 billion economy by 2036.
“The government has a detailed plan for ‘Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat 2027,’ which envisions Odisha contributing USD 1.5 trillion to India’s economy by then,” he added.
Outlining employment plans, the Governor announced that the government aims to fill 1.5 lakh government jobs over the next five years, with 65,000 of them set to be filled within two years. “More than 24,000 posts have already been filled in 2024-25,” he stated. Furthermore, the government aims to empower 25 lakh women as ‘Lakhpati Didi’ by 2027.