Vote for change in 2024 was declaration of faith by people: Odisha Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday said that the people of Odisha did not just make a political choice in the 2024 election but expressed their faith in change by voting for a new government.

Addressing the budget session of the Assembly on its first day, the Governor stated, “The people of Odisha opted for change over continuity in the 2024 general election as the state’s promises often remained unrealised. They embraced the promise of our government, which will listen, understand, and act, as they were tired of waiting for a transformation that never seemed to come.”

He highlighted that the people entrusted the new government with their hopes—those of the poor, the aspirations of the youth, the dreams of the farmers, and the ambitions of women—believing that this change would usher in a new era of unmatched prosperity.

“Despite its glorious past as a thriving centre of overseas trade, rich mineral reserves, and abundant human resources, Odisha struggled for many years after independence to fulfil its immense potential,” he added.

With a determined vision for the future and a clear mandate from the people, the government has taken on the responsibility of steering the state towards prosperity.