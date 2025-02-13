Woman, family members booked on abetment charge after lover dies of burns in Odisha

ROURKELA: Days after a youth set himself on fire at the house of his lady love and succumbed to burn injuries in hospital, Bondamunda police on Wednesday booked the 20-year-old woman and her family members on charges of abetment to suicide.

Police registered the abetment to suicide case after family members of the deceased, identified as 24-year-old Ramdas Besra, complained in this regard on the day.

On February 3, Ramdas of Saradapali had allegedly set himself afire at the residence of his girlfriend in Cinematoli of Dumerta village. He was admitted to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he succumbed on February 10.

Ramdas’ sister Purnima alleged that her brother and the woman were in a relationship for the last five years. On the fateful day, Ramdas left home in the evening.

At around 2 am on February 4, family members were informed over phone that her brother was admitted to IGH for critical burn injuries.

Purnima alleged that the woman was mentally torturing her brother. “His girlfriend and her family members might be involved in setting Ramdas on fire,” she claimed.

IIC of Bondamunda police station Srikanta Khamari said after the youth succumbed to burn injuries in Cuttack, an unnatural death case was registered. It was changed to abetment to suicide case on basis of the complaint of the youth’s family members.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Ramdas committed self-immolation. However, appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty after the completion of the investigation,” the IIC added.

Police sources said Ramdas’ girlfriend is at large following the incident.