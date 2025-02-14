BJD chief Naveen Patnaik pulls up MLA for skipping legislature party meeting

BHUBANESWAR : BJD MLA from Champua, Sanatan Mahakud on Thursday came under fire from party president Naveen Patnaik in full public view for remaining absent from the legislature party meeting on Wednesday.

In an uncharacteristic show of anger, Naveen confronted Mahakud at the Assembly entrance and reprimanded him for skipping the crucial meeting. Not leaving at that, he sarcastically asked if the MLA had come to see the BJP chief minister in the House.

Mahakud along with some other BJD MLAs were present to welcome the former chief minister at the Assembly entrance. Mahakud replied that he could not attend the meeting as he was unwell. Not convinced with the reason, Naveen asked if he had come to see the chief minister on the day. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi belongs to the same Keonjhar district as Mahakud.

While everyone present there was left speechless at the retort of the BJD president, Mahakud later dismissed speculations over his joining BJP. Speaking to mediapersons, he asserted that he is in BJD and will continue to be in the party. “As the party chief, he has every right to ask me why I remained absent,” he said.