BMC, OREDA tie up to install solar-powered water kiosks in Bhubaneswar ahead of summer

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tied up with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) to install solar-powered water kiosks in different locations of the city this summer.
An official said around 120 solar-powered water kiosks will be set up under the Bhubaneswar Green City Mission to provide clean and cool drinking water to the citizens.
With summer approaching, the corporation has strategically planned to install the kiosks in high footfall areas like bus stops, markets, Aahaar centres, religious institutions and major roads to ensure easy access to potable water. Each kiosk will be equipped with a solar-powered filtration and cooling system, ensuring a steady supply of purified water without relying on conventional electricity source.
At present, water kiosks are being installed at 12 places near Capital Hospital Aahaar Kendra, OUAT hostel, Begunia mosque, Dumduma pala mandap, SUM Hospital Aahaar centre, Nayapali UPHC, Kasturba playground (ward no 37), Damana square Mo Bus bay and DAV school front gate in Chandrasekharpur. Civil work of two more kiosks has been completed near Kalyani market and Kolathia Laxmi Mandap.
The kiosks will be made functional for the public before summer, the BMC official said adding, efforts are underway to make the remaining 108 solar-based water kiosks operational in phases.
While OREDA is funding the project, BMC will outsource staff for security and maintenance of the kiosks. “As there is a threat of damage to these kiosks by miscreants, we are also planning to install CCTV cameras and deploy staff to guard them, if feasible,” the official said.
BMC officials said the solar water kiosks will be a significant step towards ensuring eco-friendly solutions to urban infrastructure under the ‘Green City Mission’ envisioned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for the capital city.
Under the mission, BMC has also planned to pilot the solar shed project at two major traffic intersections - AG square and Kalinga Hospital square - to protect people from the blazing sun during peak summer months.
The civic body has also identified around 42 stretches of the road network where solar power integration of street lights will be carried out in phases.