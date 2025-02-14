BMC, OREDA tie up to install solar-powered water kiosks in Bhubaneswar ahead of summer

BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tied up with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) to install solar-powered water kiosks in different locations of the city this summer.

An official said around 120 solar-powered water kiosks will be set up under the Bhubaneswar Green City Mission to provide clean and cool drinking water to the citizens.

With summer approaching, the corporation has strategically planned to install the kiosks in high footfall areas like bus stops, markets, Aahaar centres, religious institutions and major roads to ensure easy access to potable water. Each kiosk will be equipped with a solar-powered filtration and cooling system, ensuring a steady supply of purified water without relying on conventional electricity source.

At present, water kiosks are being installed at 12 places near Capital Hospital Aahaar Kendra, OUAT hostel, Begunia mosque, Dumduma pala mandap, SUM Hospital Aahaar centre, Nayapali UPHC, Kasturba playground (ward no 37), Damana square Mo Bus bay and DAV school front gate in Chandrasekharpur. Civil work of two more kiosks has been completed near Kalyani market and Kolathia Laxmi Mandap.