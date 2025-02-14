Data entry operator owns three buildings, 15 plots: Odisha Vigilance

JEYPORE: Vigilance officials unearthed huge assets worth crores of rupees during raids at seven locations linked to an accountant-cum-data entry operator (ADEO) in Batasana gram panchayat under Kotpad block of Koraput district on Thursday.

ADEO S Partha Sarathi Bisoi was found in possession of three buildings at Borigumma in Koraput, 15 plots in Borigumma and Nabarangpur district, a cashew nut processing unit spread over 8,561 sq ft area in Champia, Rs 2.45 lakh cash, 285 gm gold jewellery and 706 gm silver ornaments.

Besides, the Vigilance found two concrete mixture machines, three tractors, one water tanker, a car and three two-wheelers owned by Bisoi during the raids which were carried out over allegations of the ADEO amassing disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

Searches were carried out at Bisoi’s residence and another house at Champia, his brother’s place and house of a relative in the same village, triple-storey building in Borigumma, office chamber in Batasana panchayat and the cashew nut processing unit.

The raids were conducted by Vigilance teams comprising two additional SPs, four DSPs, six inspectors, as many ASIs and other supporting staff.

Sources said valuation of Bisoi’s assets is being carried out and his bank, insurance and postal deposits besides other investments are being ascertained. The ADEO will be called for questioning on Friday and arrested if he fails to provide details as to how he acquired the huge assets.