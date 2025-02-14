Odisha: Facelift of Pradhanpat waterfall, Deogarh museum plan on cards

DEOGARH: In a bid to promote tourism and preserve local heritage, the Deogarh administration has proposed renovation of Pradhanpat waterfall and conversion of the old collector’s office into a museum.
The proposals aim to boost Deogarh’s appeal as a tourist destination while also conserving the district’s historical and cultural significance.
Deogarh collector Kabindra Sahoo said a tentative detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for both Pradhanpat and the museum development plans. While the budget for Pradhanpat has been estimated at Rs 12.20 crore, that for the museum is Rs 4 crore.
He informed that the proposals were submitted to the state government three days back. Besides, the plans have been discussed with the Tourism secretary. “Once the proposals are approved, we will prepare a comprehensive DPR for further action,” he added.
Located around 82 km from Sambalpur, Pradhanpat waterfall is a popular tourist spot surrounded by hills and dense forests. The proposed redevelopment plan for the 100-foot-high waterfall includes cottages, a kitchen-cum-dining area for 50 people, waiting space for 100 tourists, modern toilet facilities, vending zone and a park.
Similarly, the district administration has proposed to renovate the old collectorate building, which has been lying vacant since the construction of the new one, into a museum that will showcase Deogarh’s rich history, art and cultural heritage.
Recently, Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan had announced his support for these projects during Deogarh’s annual folk festival ‘Utsav Pradhanpat’, highlighting the state government’s intent to unlock the district’s tourism potential.
Earlier, the union minister had asked the Deogarh collector to prepare a proposal for these two projects at the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting held in November last year.
In February 2023, Pradhan had also written to then Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, requesting a special package for Sambalpur and Deogarh districts, citing the latter’s rich biodiversity and tourism potential of Pradhanpat waterfall.