Odisha: Facelift of Pradhanpat waterfall, Deogarh museum plan on cards

DEOGARH: In a bid to promote tourism and preserve local heritage, the Deogarh administration has proposed renovation of Pradhanpat waterfall and conversion of the old collector’s office into a museum.

The proposals aim to boost Deogarh’s appeal as a tourist destination while also conserving the district’s historical and cultural significance.

Deogarh collector Kabindra Sahoo said a tentative detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for both Pradhanpat and the museum development plans. While the budget for Pradhanpat has been estimated at Rs 12.20 crore, that for the museum is Rs 4 crore.

He informed that the proposals were submitted to the state government three days back. Besides, the plans have been discussed with the Tourism secretary. “Once the proposals are approved, we will prepare a comprehensive DPR for further action,” he added.

Located around 82 km from Sambalpur, Pradhanpat waterfall is a popular tourist spot surrounded by hills and dense forests. The proposed redevelopment plan for the 100-foot-high waterfall includes cottages, a kitchen-cum-dining area for 50 people, waiting space for 100 tourists, modern toilet facilities, vending zone and a park.