Odisha rapper Juggernaut’s death by suicide leads to abetment case against wife, in-laws

BHUBANESWAR: The death by suicide of Odisha-based rapper Abhinav Singh, known as Juggernaut, has taken a new turn after his family filed an abetment complaint against six people, including his wife and in-laws, at a Cuttack police station.

Abhinav, who had reportedly been battling depression over personal issues, died by consuming poison at his rented accommodation in Bengaluru on 9 February. His body was flown back to Cuttack on Tuesday night, where his last rites were performed.

A day later, his father, Bijayananda Singh, lodged a complaint at Lalbag police station, alleging that his son had taken the extreme step due to harassment by his wife and her family. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Abhinav’s wife, her parents, brother, sister, and brother-in-law.

Inspector-in-charge of Lalbag police station, Sudhanshu Bhusan Jena, stated, “Abhinav had previously stayed in Bengaluru and had recently moved there again for work. Since he died by suicide in the Karnataka capital and the police are already probing the matter, we will inform them about his father’s complaint so that they take up the entire investigation.”

Meanwhile, Abhinav’s wife refuted the allegations of harassment, stating, “I loved him and always hoped that he got the best out of his life.”

The couple had married in November 2022, but their relationship soured after Abhinav, along with two associates and three women, was arrested from a hotel in Bhubaneswar’s Patia area on 13 August last year.

In her complaint, Abhinav’s wife accused him of cheating on her, stating that he was found at the hotel with his associates and a few women. The police had conducted the raid in her presence.

Lalbag police also revealed that Abhinav’s wife had recently lodged a dowry harassment complaint against him, leading to a case being registered on 29 January.