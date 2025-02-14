Odisha: Woman found murdered, police intensify investigation

ROURKELA: Police have intensified investigation after an unidentified young woman was found brutally murdered and her body dumped under a bridge of NH-143 near Chandiposh, around 35 km from Rourkela, in Sundargarh district on Wednesday.

Police said the perpetrators of the crime unsuccessfully tried to burn the woman’s body and escaped in a hurry due to frequent movement of vehicles on the highway.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani on Thursday said the deceased woman was aged between 22 and 28 years. The spot where her body was found did not have fresh blood stain.

Wadhwani further said the victim died after her throat was slit. Prima facie, it appeared that she was murdered elsewhere around 24 to 48 hours back and later, her body was dumped under the bridge. The woman’s body was carried in some vehicle and the perpetrators tried to burn the body to erase evidence and hide her identity.

The SP said police are analysing footage of CCTV cameras installed on nearby toll gates of NH 143 to get clues. Police stations in neighbouring Jharkhand have also been alerted to help establish the identity of the victim.