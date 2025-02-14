Oral biopsy device by SOA professor gets US patent in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: An automated oral biopsy device developed by a professor of SOA University has received a US patent.

The user-friendly automated pen-like device, which is expected to revolutionise oral biopsy procedures, has been developed by SOA’s pro vice-chancellor (research and collaboration) Prof Neeta Mohanty.

The device has simplified the process of biopsy and eliminated the need for extensive instrumentation along with features of tele-screening and fiber-optic light.

“Biopsy is the gold standard for diagnosis and unskilled biopsy often leads to erroneous and delayed diagnosis resulting in life-threatening conditions. This device will benefit the patients immensely with early diagnosis and treatment of oral diseases without compromising on the expert opinion and reducing the burden of oral diseases, specially oral cancer,” Prof Mohanty said.

She had filed for two Indian patents for the same product in 2018 which were granted in 2023 and 2024 respectively, and she got a design patent in 2019. “I filed for the US patent in 2019 which was published in 2020 and the patent was granted a few days ago,” she said.

This innovation had won her the Global Outreach Dental Innovation Award in 2021. It was selected by the Science and Technology Department of the Odisha government for being showcased at the Global Bio India 2024 held at New Delhi.

Prof Mohanty’s research was funded by the Department of Science and Technology for prototype development and approval was received from Startup Odisha for need-based assistance.