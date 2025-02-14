Orissa HC seeks status report from government on minister Naba Das murder case

CUTTACK: Acting on a PIL petition seeking CBI probe on the assassination of BJD leader and minister Naba Kishore Das, Orissa High Court on Wednesday sought an update on the investigation that followed the death two years ago.

The division bench of Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice MS Sahoo said, “We require the state to inform us the status of investigation/criminal case in respect of Health minister Naba Das having been shot. The information to be furnished be on written instruction issued.” The bench has fixed February 19 for next hearing on the matter.

A police officer Gopal Das had shot the minister at Brajrajnagar during his visit on January 29, 2023. Das, who was arrested on January 30, is in custody and facing trial in the case since the state CID-Crime branch probed the murder under the supervision of Justice JP Das (retired) and submitted charge sheet.

Pinakpani Mohanty, a social activist, filed the PIL alleging that the inquiry report submitted by the Crime Branch left out most evidences and did not seize valuable material objects.

“The Crime Branch has also failed to give an answer as to why and under what circumstances the accused Gopal Das killed Health minister Naba Das,” the petition further alleged, while seeking a CBI probe.

The high court had earlier on February 8, 2023 refused to entertain a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the murder. Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parishad had filed the petition.

The bench of the then Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman had said, “Petition is based purely on newspaper publications and the investigation is underway. At this stage, the court would not like to entertain the petition.”