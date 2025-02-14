Police unearth chromite smuggling racket in Odisha's Paradip, four trucks seized

PARADIP: The Paradip police have seized four trucks which were allegedly involved in a chromite smuggling racket. They have sought assistance from the Steel and Mines department to investigate the racket involving the exchange of chromite with soil.

According to police sources, 10 trucks carrying 11 tonnes of chromites each from several mines in Keonjhar district’s Kaliapani were headed to Paradip Port. However, instead of taking the usual route to Paradip via Chandikhole, the trucks allegedly diverted to an isolated location in Jajpur district’s Jaraka.

The drivers reportedly unloaded the entire consignment and reloaded their trucks with nine tonnes of soil in each, which they topped with two tonnes of chromite to deceive authorities that the trucks still carried 11 tonnes of ore. The trucks then continued their journey to the Paradip Port.

Inspector-in-charge of Paradip Model Police Station Kabuli Barik said that based on a tip-off, personnel from Paradip Model Police Station intercepted four out of the 10 trucks at Atharbanki. However, the drivers reportedly fled from the scene, abandoning the vehicles. The trucks were taken to the police station.

A team from the office of the deputy director of mines in Jajpur district has collected samples from the seized trucks. After a formal case is registered, further investigation will be launched into the matter, Barik said. A search is underway for the remaining six trucks as well, he added.