New HPB radiology course at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has introduced India’s first-ever short-term hepato-pancreato-biliary (HPB) radiology course. Spearheaded by the departments of surgical gastroenterology and radiodiagnosis, the first course was conducted under the aegis of the International Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association (IHPBA)-Indian Chapter.

Designed to enhance the understanding of complex HPB surgical anatomy, the course provided in-depth insights into ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI, and PET CT scan applications in HPB diseases.

In-charge HoD of surgical gastroenterology Dr Bramhadatta Pattnaik said the course is aimed at refining diagnostic precision, improving surgical planning, and optimising postoperative follow-up to enhance patient care outcomes. “Structured in three sessions, the course covered the fundamentals of HPB radiology, followed by two days of intensive hands-on physical training,” he said.

Renowned experts in HPB and liver transplant surgery, HPB interventional radiology, and advanced imaging techniques delivered lectures on the latest advancements, best practices and cutting-edge techniques. A special live session featuring real-time interventional procedures was also organised.

Executive Director of AIIMS Dr Ashutosh Biswas, secretary of IHPBA-India Dr Biju Pottakkat, scientific chair of IHPBA-India Dr Naimish Mehta and HoD of Radiodiagnosis Dr Suprava Naik were present.